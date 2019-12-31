CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cliff Rescue, Fort Funston, rescued dog, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a dog from a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston on New Years Eve, fire officials said.

Around 2:11 p.m., fire officials learned of a dog on a cliff, just north of the hang glider platform.

After about 25 minutes, firefighters were able to rescue the dog and bring it to safety.

Firefighters didn’t say how exactly the dog got there.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

