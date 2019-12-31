Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a dog from a cliff at San Francisco’s Fort Funston on New Years Eve, fire officials said.
Around 2:11 p.m., fire officials learned of a dog on a cliff, just north of the hang glider platform.
UPDATE TO FORT FUNSTON …SUCCESSFUL DOG RESCUE FROM CLIFF DOWN TO BEACH, 14:36 Hrs https://t.co/SfS70l5sdd
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 31, 2019
After about 25 minutes, firefighters were able to rescue the dog and bring it to safety.
Firefighters didn’t say how exactly the dog got there.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.