OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person has been critically injured following a laptop theft in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood, police said Tuesday afternoon.
The theft occurred at around 11:30 a.m. near a Starbucks location in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard. According to witnesses, the theft victim pursued the suspect outside and confronted the person, who was driving away in a vehicle.
One witness said the victim tried to jump on the vehicle, which was speeding away, which resulted in the victim’s critical injuries.
Oakland police did not confirm those witness statements as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No other details were immediately available.
Oakland police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please contact the department at 510-238-3455.
