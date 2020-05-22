Power Outages
All You Need To Know About Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Iconic Coca-Cola Billboard In San Francisco South of Market Coming Down Permanently After 83 Years
An landmark Coca-Cola sign in San Francisco's South of Market District that has been shining on Bay Bridge travelers for more than 80 years will soon be dismantled.
Mountain View Police Seek ID Theft Suspect Who Stole Nearly $2,000 From Bank Account
Police in Mountain View are seeking information to help locate an identity theft suspect who stole nearly $2,000 from a Southern California woman's bank account earlier this year.
Photos
Photos: Raging Glass Fire Leaves Path Of Destruction Through Wine County
The raging Glass Fire continued to carve a path of destruction through wine county Monday, growing to more than 11,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee their homes.
Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr Jokes He Would Resign Before Changing Warriors Offense To Houston Rocket-esque System
The Warriors head coach made a joke at the Rockets expense when asked what the Warriors offense will look like in 2020-21.
Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Video Urges His N. Carolina Peeps To 'Make A Plan' And Vote
Steph Curry just dropped a :30 video to get out the vote in his former state North Carolina.
Raiders
Raiders Offensive Line Struggles After Week In COVID Isolation
Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes to move past Drew Brees for the most in NFL history and ran for another to lead the Buccaneers to a 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
COVID: Raiders Activate 4 Starting Linemen From COVID-19 List For Sunday's Game
The Las Vegas Raiders activated four starting offensive linemen from the COVID-19 list on Saturday after they all tested negative for the coronavirus.
Health Officials Offer Tips For A Safe Halloween In The COVID-19 Era
Just days away from Halloween, health officials were offering tips on how to safely celebrate with your children in this era of COVID-19.
Liam's List Oct. 23: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Liam's List Oct. 16: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Alaska Airlines 48-Hour BOGO Fare Sale Gives Passengers A Row To Themselves
After blocking middle seats on its mainline flights due to COVID-19, Alaska Airlines just announced a 2-day "Buy One, Get One" sale through October 31, so passengers have the entire row while flying during the pandemic.
California Bans State-Paid Travel To Idaho Over Transgender Discrimination Laws
Citing two new laws he said allow discrimination against transgender people, California attorney general Xavier Becerra added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed.
More TSA Screeners At Mineta San Jose Airport Under Coronavirus Quarantine
The TSA Screeners Union told KPIX that in addition to the three TSA screeners who tested positive for coronavirus, 43 of their coworkers had to be quarantined because they had contact with those three individuals.
2020 Election Results — Sonoma County
