Filed Under:CHP, Injury Crash, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two Sonoma County deputies were injured Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 12 that closed the road for about two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office.

The crash occurred at Melita Road shortly before a Sig-alert was issued at 6:19 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call. One deputy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

