SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two Sonoma County deputies were injured Wednesday evening in a crash on Highway 12 that closed the road for about two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office.
The crash occurred at Melita Road shortly before a Sig-alert was issued at 6:19 p.m.
Sheriff’s officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call. One deputy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Two deputies injured as they responded to a domestic violence call. The collision occurred on Highway 12 near Melita Road, Santa Rosa. One deputy was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/1Az5xWo6ES
— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 2, 2020
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.