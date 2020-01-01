Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose CHP officer was taken to the hospital after being exposed to some kind of drug during a traffic stop, prompting a hazmat investigation Wednesday afternoon.
The officer pulled over a car Wednesday morning for having a tinted license plate near Hamilton Avenue and Highway 17, near the CHP San Jose office.
During the stop, the officer began to feel nauseous. Hazmat and San Jose Fire crews were called to the scene and drugs were allegedly found in the glove compartment of the vehicle that was pulled over.
The officer was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to recover.
The person in the car was taken into custody. Police are investigating the exact nature of the substance.
