DELANO (AP) — Authorities were investigating the death of an inmate at a central California prison as a possible homicide.
Lawrence Tate was found unresponsive late Wednesday inside his cell at North Kern State Prison. The 63-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died early Thursday.
Investigators have identified Tate’s cellmate, Willie Clay, as a suspect. Prison officials and the Kern County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Tate was serving life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder. The 30-year-old Clay entered the facility on December 6 to serve a 14-year sentence for attempted murder.
North Kern State Prison houses more than 4,100 inmates.
