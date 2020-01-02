OAKLAND (AP) — Police arrested two people suspected in the theft of a laptop computer from a customer at an Oakland Starbucks who witnesses said died after being injured while chasing the thieves.

A co-worker and friend told reporters the man worked in the tech industry and frequently went to the Starbucks to work on his laptop. He was supposed to meet friends later that day to celebrate his birthday and New Year’s Eve.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was not identified by police. The suspects also were not immediately identified and specific charges were not disclosed.

Authorities said the customer died Tuesday after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The man who took the laptop ran to a waiting vehicle that witnesses said drove off as the customer grabbed a door handle, causing him to slam his head into a parked car. Authorities did not immediately confirm the witness accounts.

“He was bleeding only from the head. His face was purple and blue,” said Maria Chan, a florist shop owner across the street.

