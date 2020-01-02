Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory in effect on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for coastal parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 11 to 14 feet northwest swells and breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet.
There will be strong rip currents and large and dangerous breaking waves at coastal areas.
Beachgoers are advised to stay back from the water’s edge and to not turn their backs on the ocean.
