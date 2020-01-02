



OAKLAND (KPIX) – When thieves broke into a car parked in, it became the second tragedy for the Branson Bulls high school basketball team.

This wasn’t your everyday car break-in, the items stolen were both useless and, priceless at the same time.

Normally, a high school jersey, and a pair of shoes can easily replaced, but these cannot be replaced. They were worn by Kwentyn Wiggins, Branson High School’s star athlete who died in an auto accident last summer.

Peyton Mullarkey was Kwentyn’s best friend.

“People loved that jersey and the Dad asked me to wear it so the jersey could finish the senior year, and the jersey was going to be retired at the end of the year.”

Mullarkey honored his friends memory by wearing the jersey. Returning from a tournament, the family stopped to eat in Oakland when their car was broken into.

That’s when the backpack, identical to this one was stolen. Peyton was heartbroken.

“I don’t know, I broke down a little bit, I, yeah, they could have taken anything but that! The Jersey was the most priceless thing in the world,” said Mullarkey.

Kwentyn’s mother, La Tanya Wiggins is stunned.

“It’s just stuff to somebody, else. But it’s like, it’s Kwentyn’s Jersey to all of us…the one he wore,” said Wiggins.

Flyers were posted near the Oakland restaurant. Wiggins says absolutely no charges are being considered as long as they get the jersey back. It’s now been three days.

Last year, Mullarkey and his mom designed a t-shirt in honor of Wiggins. Hundreds have been sold, and all proceeds go to a scholarship in his name. For more information, visit www.branson.org/givingpage/kwentyn.