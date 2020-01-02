SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – San Jose authorities have launched an arson investigation after a fire and possible explosion was reported at an apartment complex on New Year’s night.

Firefighters and police were called to the Alterra Apartments on La Rossa Circle around 10:15 p.m., on reports of a structure fire, but shots and some type of an explosion were reportedly heard as well.

When authorities arrived, it was quickly determined that no shots had been fire. A crime scene perimeter was established inside the complex after police wanted to investigate a possible Molotov cocktail that may have been thrown in a carport.

“I called the police and other people had as well. They came in just a couple of minutes later, so by the time they got here, whoever had done it disappeared,” said an evacuated resident who wanted to remain anonymous. “They’re not saying what it is but it smells really bad, enough it kind of has me gaging a little.”

At one point, residents were told to evacuate, but it was not immediately clear when they were allowed back into their homes.

Witnesses said two people were placed in handcuffs and taken into custody late Wednesday night, but authorities have not confirmed if they were connected to the incident.