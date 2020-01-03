



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Legendary stand-up comic Dave Chappelle is set to headline three shows this Saturday and Sunday at the intimate Chapel in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The popular music venue announced the three shows on Friday afternoon via email and social media posts.

The three shows — scheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday — are set to go on sale at the venue’s website at 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Tickets for the shows are $100 each with a two-ticket limit. The venue also noted that no cell phones, cameras or recording devices would be allowed at the shows.

One of the great comedy talents to emerge in the U.S. during the past few decades, Chappelle first came to fame doing stand-up as a teenager in his hometown of Washington, D.C., before moving to New York City in the early 1990s. After appearing in the Mel Brooks parody Robin Hood: Men In Tights in 1993, Chappelle would continue to hone his stand-up act while acting on television sitcoms (Home Improvement and the abortive spinoff show Buddies) and films (The Nutty Professor, Con Air). He also co-wrote and starred in the stoner comedy Half Baked that became a cult hit.

Chappelle rose to his greatest fame with his Comedy Central sketch program Chappelle’s Show in 2003. The show became a cultural phenomenon with the well-written, biting satirical pieces regularly featured as well as the comic’s portrayals of funk star Rick James and hip-hop producer Lil’ Jon. But conflicts over the content and direction of the show led Chappelle to walk away from his sizable contract with Comedy Central, leading the network to air an abbreviated season of “lost episodes” without the comic hosting.

Chappelle would eventually return to stand-up, making regular surprise appearances in the San Francisco Bay Area with sold-out performances at Yoshi’s and the New Parish in Oakland and the Fillmore and the Masonic on this side of the Bay. More recently, Chappelle has released several acclaimed stand-up specials on Netflix and appeared briefly on the episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Eddie Murphy a few weeks ago.