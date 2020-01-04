PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A man trapped during the collapse of a tower above a large silo in Petaluma was rescued Friday afternoon and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to the Petaluma Fire Department, they received a 911 call around noon of someone screaming for help on top of a massive solo located at 100 East D St.

Arriving firefighters were told by bystanders that they witnessed a large metal tower on top of a silo collapse and then someone began screaming for help.

A rescue response was requested which dispatched all Petaluma Fire units, an engine from Rancho Adobe Fire, a rescue unit from Sonoma Valley Fire, a rescue Helicopter and a medical transport helicopter to the scene.

Fire units deployed a 35-foot ladder to gain access to the top of the silo and found an approximately 30-year-old man trapped underneath a large conveyer structure.

A co-worker was there as well and was attempting to free the man. Members of the engine and ambulance crews at scene were able to lift the structure enough to free him.

Paramedics then determined the man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and would need to be transported by the air ambulance.

He was flown to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition was unknown.