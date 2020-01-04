



SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — New aerial infrared video footage released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office shows rats drawn to the county’s largest homeless encampment scurrying along a popular recreational trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

About 200 people currently crowd into the squalid camp along a section of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The sheriff’s office video, taken from a helicopter on Dec. 12, is disturbing. Along with the release of the video, the county announced a rat-control operation set to begin Monday. Poisons will not be used. Instead, female rodents will be baited with a non-toxic sterilizer.

The rat population has apparently surged as the camp has grown.

“I’ve been living here for 25 years,” Silas Alvarenga, who lives nearby, told KPIX. “Occasionally, we used to have some (rats). But now, it’s everywhere — and they’re huge!”

KPIX interviewed one of the camp’s residents who suggested a simple solution to the problem.

“I honestly think if we were just to clean up after ourselves and store stuff properly,” Stephen (who didn’t want his last name used) told KPIX.

Rat infestation is just one of the problems here. There have been fires and episodes of violence.

“I had to get some dogs in my yard to protect our stuff. So there’s an issue here, very big,” Alvarenga said.

For now, the proposed solutions are short-term: bathrooms, trash and needle collection, nighttime security patrols. The county has approved a $12 million emergency plan that will create more shelter space.