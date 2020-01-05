SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Just as an emotional funeral was being held Sunday for Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top military leaders, political leaders in Iran shouted, “Death to America!”

Officials there announced the death of a nuclear deal, saying Iran will no longer honor the 2015 agreement that limited Uranium enrichment.

In America, there were escalating words from the White House on Sunday. President Donald Trump reiterated that if Iran retaliates against Americans for the targeted killing of Soleimani, the United States may decide to target 52 sites in Iran of cultural significance.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

“They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” Trump told reporters.

“It’s like behaving like ISIS, which the president is pretending he has completely destroyed,” Tuman told KPIX. Tuman also says that Iran may very well follow through with its promise for major retaliation against the U.S.–by tearing up the nuclear treaty with Iran, Trump may have made it difficult to use diplomacy to avoid a war.

“It’s easy to get into a war. It’s very hard to get out of that war once you’re in it. And that’s the reason once we’ve lost that tool for conflict resolution that a third world war is eerily possible,” Tuman said.

Iraq’s parliament has decided to expel U.S. military troops from Iraq. It’s not clear whether that will actually happen as of Sunday evening.