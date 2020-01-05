SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old Fort Bragg girl missing since Friday was found Sunday afternoon, a University of California San Francisco spokeswoman confirmed.

Sienna Carter was first reported missing Friday near the University of California San Francisco campus off Third Street in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

A UCSF Police spokeswoman confirmed Sunday night that Sienna was found Sunday. But in a statement, Lorna Fernandes said that because of the ongoing investigation and because of Sienna’s age, “we are unable to comment further at this time.”

“We will provide additional information as soon as we are able to do so,” Fernandes said in the statement.

On his Facebook page, Bart Buckner of Fort Bragg, Sienna’s grandfather, said Sunday afternoon, “Just got call they found her. Me and my wife are crying with joy. Thank you very much everyone.”

Photos of Sienna were spread widely on social media and in the news media. And Cold Case Mendocino, a Mendocino County group that bills itself as “citizen investigators,” posted on its web site Saturday that its members spoke with a witness who said the girl may have met up with a man when she was in San Francisco.

An account on that page said Sienna’s family members were at the UCSF Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes in Mission Bay Friday for treatment of a family member recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

On Cold Case Mendocino’s Facebook post, they shared a statement they said they received from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office public information officer: ““I just received notification that Sienna has been located and recovered by the UCSF Police Department in the San Francisco area. They are taking lead on the investigation now since the situation happened in their jurisdiction.”

