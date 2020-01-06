SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — Excitement is building among the 49er Faithful as the team prepares for its first playoff game at Levi’s Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday.

“I told my mom, ‘This is going to be the year.'” said David Galvan outside the official team store. “I said, last year was supposed to be the year but we had so many injuries. I said, if we stay healthy, I’ll bet you a thousand dollars if we go to the Super Bowl.”

Galvan is planning to watch Saturday’s playoff game with his mom and family, hoping a 49ers win will be the first stop on a trip to the Super Bowl.



“There’s been a lot of rough years,” Galvan said. “So, to be able to watch this and to be right that feels good.”

It’s been a storybook season for the 49ers in which the team went 13-3 en route to a first-round bye in the playoffs.



“I just see a lot of good players on this team. This is one of the best teams since Joe Montana and Steve Young,” said Mac Mota. Like many 49ers fans, Mota stocked up on 49ers merchandise at the official team store at Levi’s Stadium.

Mota says someone offered him $5,000 for his four tickets to Saturday’s game but he declined.

“It feels like the old days when you used to go to Candlestick,” said Bob Bottari who says he believes the team is capable of going deep in the playoffs and possibly all the way to the Super Bowl, echoing the hopes of the Faithful.

“I’m really, really excited that my team is finally in the playoffs and hopefully will be going to the Super Bowl,” said Hector Anies.