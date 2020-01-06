GILROY (CBS SF) — Two minor earthquakes struck near Gilroy early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The first earthquake, a magnitude 3.0, struck 3 miles southwest of Gilroy around 1:37 a.m. Nearly four hours later, at 5:36 a.m., a magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck the same area.
Visitors to the USGS website, mostly in southern Santa Clara County and the Santa Cruz area, reported feeling light shaking from the earthquakes.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
