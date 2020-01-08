



BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Two unusual pets — a horned frog and a large tortoise — are available for adoption at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA in Burlingame, humane society officials said Wednesday.

The male Argentine horned frog named Tequila was found recently in a tank abandoned outside the Burlingame adoption center with a note, while someone surrendered the 4-year-old male sulcata tortoise named Tank after no longer being able to take care of him, PHS/SPCA officials said.

Argentine horned frogs are nicknamed “Pacman frogs” because they have large mouths that encompass most of their bodies, while a sulcata tortoise can weigh up to 110 pounds and live up to 80 years, according to the humane society.

“It’s rare for us to have these types of animals available for adoption since they are not common pets,” PHS/SPCA communications manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a news release. “This is a special opportunity for people experienced with these species to adopt either a tortoise or frog.”

The humane society says the animals require specialized housing and care with owners experienced with the species.

Anyone interested in adopting the frog or tortoise is encouraged to visit the PHS/SPCA adoption center at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays or 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Additional information on adopting these two exotic animals and others is available at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA website.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.