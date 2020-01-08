WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — People living in a Walnut Creek neighborhood were feeling uneasy Wednesday night after two home break-ins in the middle of the morning.

One victim told KPIX 5 her home was hit minutes after she went out for coffee.

“I was downtown getting coffee. I left my house around 10:30. Maybe 20 minutes later one of my neighbors called me saying, ‘Get home. Your house has been robbed,'” said Walnut Creek resident Roberta Sutherland.

The victim invited KPIX cameras into her home to show us the mess left behind by the suspects.

She says her neighbor noticed something was off when the neighbor spotted two men in hoodies casing the home near downtown.

They turned her bedroom upside down, leaving drawers open and clothes strewn on the floor. Thieves made off with sentimental items the victim said are irreplaceable.

“They cleaned us out of sentimental stuff, mainly jewelry and all. But I’m mostly upset about my dad’s stuff, my grandma’s stuff, and diamond earrings I was going to give my granddaughter,” said Sutherland.

Police in neighboring concord arrested two suspects in connection to a home burglary earlier Wednesday. However, Walnut Creek police said the crimes are not connected.