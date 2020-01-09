



MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Three men on probation for separate crimes were arrested Wednesday for stealing merchandise from a Walgreens store in Milpitas, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday just before noon at the Walgreens store on the 1800 block of N. Milpitas Blvd. Witnesses reported three men stealing property from the store and as an officer arrived on the scene the suspects fled in a gold four-door Lexus, according to Milpitas police.

Just minutes after fleeing, the suspects crashed into another car on Redwood Ave. and N. Abel St. and they ran from the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood, police said.

Officers were quickly able to chase down the suspects and arrest them. They were identified as Daniel Cortez, 30, of Oakley; Travon Adkins, 27, of Oakland; and Lawrence Tillman Jr., 25, of Oakland. Officers also searched for a possible fourth suspect based on information provided to investigators and placed nearby Curtner Elementary School on a shelter-in-place during the search. However, home security video provided by a resident confirmed there were only three suspects involved, police said.

Investigators determined Cortez is on probation in Santa Ana County for burglary and has a warrant out of Yuba County for shoplifting and possession of burglary tools. Adkins is on probation in Sacramento County for burglary and Tillman Jr. is on probation in San Francisco County for gun possession.

Officers recovered $3,700 worth of property stolen from the Walgreens store. The three were booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for burglary, conspiracy to commit a theft, and vandalism.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was encouraged to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Anonymous tips can be given either by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website.