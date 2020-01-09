LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — An East Bay woman accused of having sexual contact with two students while she was a teacher at Acalanes High School over 20 years ago was arrested Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
Detectives with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department arrested 54-year-old Kyle Ann Wood at her home in Pleasant Hill Wednesday evening at around 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Police Department, working with the sheriff’s office, recently opened an investigation into Wood after reports surfaced of alleged inappropriate and unlawful relationships between Wood and two students at Acalanes High School when she worked there between 1996-1998.
The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed felony sex charges against Wood. She has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on $150,000 bail.
Wood is currently employed as a teacher at Miramonte High School in Orinda.
According to the press release issued by the Lafayette Police Department, the investigation into this case is ongoing. Lafayette police are asking anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or email Sergeant T. Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us.
You must log in to post a comment.