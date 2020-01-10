CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Alameda County Fire Department crews rescued a horse that fell into a ravine in the Palomares Canyon area of Castro Valley on Friday morning.
Responding personnel were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the scene, where the horse was wedged into a ravine about 15 feet below.
It took about an hour to free and extricate the horse, with firefighters able to pull the horse up the hill.
The horse was then turned over to its owner and a veterinarian, fire officials said.
Castro Valley: This am ALCO FF’s responded to Palomares Cyn for the report of a horse that fell into a ravine. The was horse was approx 15 feet down the hill. FF’s were successful in pulling the horse up the hill . A Local veterinarian then assisted the homeowner with the horse. pic.twitter.com/Wd0S32CeVJ
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 11, 2020
.
