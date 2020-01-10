CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Alameda County Fire Department crews rescued a horse that fell into a ravine in the Palomares Canyon area of Castro Valley on Friday morning.

Responding personnel were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the scene, where the horse was wedged into a ravine about 15 feet below.

Firefighters pull a fallen horse up a hill after it had fallen into a ravine in Palomares Canyon in Castro Valley, Jan. 10, 2020. (Alameda County Fire Dept.)

It took about an hour to free and extricate the horse, with firefighters able to pull the horse up the hill.

The horse was then turned over to its owner and a veterinarian, fire officials said.

