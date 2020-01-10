OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Alameda County judge ordered four homeless mothers, who have moved their families into a vacant Oakland house without the owner’s permission, to be evicted within the next five days.

Judge Patrick McKinney heard arguments from both sides last week but delayed his decision until Friday.

In his ruling, Judge McKinney wrote: “The court considered, and denied, Ms. (Dominique) Walker’s request to proffer testimony through expert witnesses concerning federal and international legal authorities regarding the right to housing. The court recognizes the importance of these issues but, as raised in connection with Ms. Walker’s claim of right to possession, finds that they are outside the scope of this proceeding.”

“After consideration of the evidence submitted and the arguments of counsel, the court finds that claimant has no valid claim of possession to the subject property.”

Walker moved into the home at 2928 Magnolia St. on Nov. 18 along with her two children, who are one and four years old. She said her youngest child took her first steps as they were working on fixing up the house, which had been vacant for some time.

She was later joined by five other Sameerah Karim moved their families into an Oakland home that was vacant and for sale. They were eventually joined by homeless moms Leena Graves, Jesse Turner, Angela Shannon, and Denise Bambauer and formed a group called Moms 4 Housing.

The property’s owner–Wedgewood Properties–got an eviction order for Dec. 17, but that was delayed by several court filings.

She called on the company to meet with them. Sam Singer, a public relations specialist representing Wedgewood, said the company would only meet on the condition that they leave first.

“They would have to voluntarily leave the house that they have wrongly occupied and if the individuals voluntarily left the house Wedgewood is open to having a conversation with them,” Singer said. “But the company can’t be held hostage by people who have stolen its property.”

Singer argued that their possession of the property was not only illegal but immoral, citing the commandment, “Thou shalt not steal.”

But the mothers and their supporters are making a moral argument as well, saying that companies like Wedgewood are buying property that remains vacant for extended periods of time while thousands of people live without homes.

According to the U.S. Census, in 2018 there were an estimated 15,571 vacant homes in Oakland. Oakland’s homeless population has dramatically increased in recent years.

According to the most recent point in time survey at the end of 2019, there were 47 percent more homeless people in 2019 than two years ago. It estimated that there are 4,071 homeless people in Oakland.

Meanwhile, other large companies have built new developments but at prices far beyond the means of average Oakland residents.

“They’re up against global speculators, global hedge funds, global corporations,” said Ethel Long-Scott of the Poor People’s Campaign. She said the mothers are “doing what the city won’t do: getting our children off the streets and into housing.”

Singer argued that Wedgewood would improve the West Oakland neighborhood by renovating and then selling the house but it has remained vacant and unused since the company bought it on July 31 because of legal wrangling. Singer said that Wedgewood only officially took possession of the home on Nov. 20, after the mothers moved in.

“When they gain possession of it, like the other properties Wedgewood purchases, it will rehabilitate it, get it up to speed and sell it, improving the neighborhood of West Oakland,” Singer said. But the mothers and their supporters have vowed to fight the eviction.

Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project declined to say exactly what action they would take to prevent the eviction, but they are hoping to draw a large crowd of supporters.

Dozens of people turned out in support during a previous news conference.

“As a mother of my daughter I would do anything to make sure she had a roof over her head,” Brooks said. “Ain’t this the season of giving? Wedgewood needs to give them this house.”