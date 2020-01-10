SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 42-year-old San Anselmo woman has pleaded guilty to stealing mail and ripping off the identities of dozens of Marin County residents to file fraudulent IRS claims of over $200,000, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Parnian Djafarzadeh, aka Parnian Clark, aka Saundra Djafarzadeh, admitted she devised and executed a scheme to defraud the federal government by filing false income tax returns with the IRS from 2010 through 2012.

She further admitted she wrongfully obtained personal identifying information, including names and social security numbers, of Marin County residents. She then used that information to prepare and electronically file false tax returns in their names without their knowledge or consent.

According to the plea agreement, Djafarzadeh filed fraudulent tax returns claiming a total of $219,635.89, as a result of which the IRS paid refunds of at least $90,822.30.

Djafarzadeh also admitted she obtained and knowingly possessed stolen mail from one of her neighbors.

A federal grand jury indicted Djafarzadeh on one count of possession of stolen mail, 14 counts of false IRS claims, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of stolen mail, one count of filing a false claim, and one count of wire fraud. If she complies with the plea agreement, the remaining counts will be dismissed at her sentencing on April 29th.

Djafarzadeh has agreed to pay restitution of at least $90,952.48 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.