OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was in stable condition on Saturday after he was shot and robbed of his laptop Friday night while waiting at a North Oakland bus stop, police said.
Officers responded at 9:24 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the 6100 block of Adeline Street and found the gunshot victim nearby in the 800 block of Stanford Avenue, according to Oakland police.
RELATED: Suspects in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Face Charges
He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Saturday, police said.
Police did not release any other details about the robbery or how many suspects were involved.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.