OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Four people suffered minor injuries Sunday evening in a two-vehicle accident that left one of the cars on its roof and the driver of the other car arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, Oakley police said.
Police Sgt. Kevin Morris said the collision was reported at about 5:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gardenia Avenue and Camelia Court. This was in a central Oakley residential neighborhood just south of Main Street. One of the cars rolled onto its roof.
Oakley: 5:08pm Engine 53, Battalion 5, with auto-aid from ConFire were called for two car accident with one vehicle rolled on its roof at the intersection of Gardenia Ave and Camelia Ct. All occupants had minor injuries. Alcohol is suspected to have contributed to this accident. pic.twitter.com/r3tu1IS0Y9
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) January 13, 2020
All occupants of the two vehicles suffered minor injuries, but none was taken to a hospital, Morris said. A woman and two children were in the car the rolled over.
A woman, the only occupant of the other vehicle, apparently was exiting Camelia Court and struck the other car. The solo driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, cited and released, Morris said.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.