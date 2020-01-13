SACRAMENTO (AP) – California could become the first state to ban medically unnecessary surgeries on babies born with ambiguous or conflicting genitalia.
The measure would be the first of its kind in the country to ban surgeries on people born with intersex traits until they are at least 6.
Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on it in a committee hearing Monday.
Intersex refers to people with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions for males or females.
The lawmaker who wrote the bill calls it a civil rights issue.
The California Medical Association opposes it, saying there’s not enough evidence for a ban.
