HERCULES (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old Hercules High School student was sought by police following a report of a threat against the school Monday, police said.

Officers received information at about 5 a.m. about a possible threat toward the school at 1900 Refugio Valley Road in Hercules. A parent told police that her daughter had seen a Snapchat video

of a person holding an AR-15-style gun and a post saying that Hercules High School students should avoid the school on the 13th, according to police.

Officers received a screen shot of the gun from the girl and the boy suspected of posting the video was identified through his Snapchat account name, police said.

Officers got in touch with the school before it opened and all students in middle and high school were told to call the school office if they saw the boy who posted the video.

Police said officers went to the boy’s home and learned that the boy and his family were out of state. Officers checked the family’s home and did not find any evidence of guns.

Police called the family, who were still away, and they said the video was shot at a sporting goods store that was not in California.

The boy was supervised as he held the gun and the post was a poor attempt at humor, police said the family told them. Police will not be making any arrests.

