SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested two suspects in a fatal Tenderloin shooting on January 5 that left a woman dead, authorities announced on Monday.
The incident happened early on the morning of Sunday, January 5, at approximately 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Larkin and O’Farrell Streets where a female victim was found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were made by police and San Francisco Fire Department paramedics, but the woman was pronounced dead after being transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
Police later identified the victim as 32-year-old Emma Jane Hunt. After less than a week of investigation, detectives with the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail were able to identify two suspects.
The first suspect, 18-year-old San Francisco resident Kevin Lopez-Figueroa was arrested on Friday, January 10, at about 10:30 a.m. by SFPD Narcotics officers at the intersection of Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue. The suspect was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on the charges of conspiracy and homicide.
That afternoon at around 4:22 p.m., SFPD officers served a search warrant at an apartment on the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard and arrested a 17-year-old male suspect on conspiracy and homicide charges and transported him to the Juvenile Justice Center. Due to his age, the suspect is not being identified.
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
