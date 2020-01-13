Comments
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a series of winter weather advisories up and down the Sierra’s eastern front as a series of storms make their way into the region.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday north of Reno. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday at Lake Tahoe where as much of 10 inches of snow is possible at the highest elevations with winds gusting up to 100 mph.
The advisory runs through 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tahoe, followed by a winter storm watch late Wednesday night through Thursday evening with up to 2 feet of snow possible.
