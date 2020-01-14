FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man’s laptop was stolen by a group of four females, possibly teenagers, while he was working on it inside a Starbucks in Fremont, police said Tuesday.
The theft happened on Monday afternoon at the Warm Springs Starbucks location. The victim was working on his computer with headphones in, police said. One of the four suspects grabbed his computer and fled the store on foot.
Fremont detectives are investigating the incident as grand theft. The four suspects are described as black females in their late teens. Two of them were wearing green hooded sweatshirts, police said.
Recently, Santa Clara County law enforcement officials said the rise in Bay Area laptop thefts at coffee shops and public places is likely connected to a lucrative overseas black market for stolen electronics.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to please contact Fremont PD Investigations at 510-790-6900.
