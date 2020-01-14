Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire at a recycling center in South San Francisco went to a second alarm before firefighters were able to get it under control.
The fire happened around 4 p.m. at the Blueline Recycling Center on the 500 block of E. Jamie Ct., which borders the bay just north of San Francisco International Airport.
The South San Francisco Fire Department said a second alarm was called due to the size of fire and large amount of trash involved.
Dozens of firefighters from four different agencies were on the scene. It was expected to take several hours to completely extinguish the fire
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not yet known.
Smoke from the fire was widely visible as it wafted over bay waters
You must log in to post a comment.