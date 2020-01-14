SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four juveniles were in custody Tuesday in connection with at least three cell phone strong-arm robberies on the streets of San Francisco, authorities said.

Investigators said the juveniles were suspected in a Dec. 16th cell phone robbery of a woman as she walked in the area of Polk and Hayes Streets. Officers met with the victim who said that she was walking on Polk Street when she passed five subjects. A male in the group grabbed her, taking her cell phone before fleeing on foot.

On Dec. 20th, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the area of Hayes and Larkin Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told officers that she was walking in the area when she was approached from behind by two male suspects. One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s cell phone from her hands and fled on foot.

A short time later, officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of McAllister and Hyde Streets on a report of a robbery. Officers met with the victim who said that while she was waiting at a bus stop she was approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s phone from her hands. Both suspects fled on foot.

An SFPD motorcycle unit responded to the scene and detained two 15-year-old male juvenile suspects. Investigators that two additional juveniles were involved in the crime spree and took them in custody after serving search warrants in Hercules and Richmond.

The juveniles were transported to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center and booked on charges of robbery and conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, if you have any information related to these incidents, we encourage you to contact the SFPD anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.