Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 69-year-old woman riding an electric scooter suffered life-threatening injuries when she struck a cement mixer along San Francisco’s waterfront on Monday afternoon, according to police.
The collision was reported at about 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of The Embarcadero and Bay Street.
The woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
No other details about the collision were immediately available from police.
• ALSO READ: UCSF Study: Electric Scooter Injuries Jump 222 Percent In Four Years
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.