CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Electric Scooter, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Scooter


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 69-year-old woman riding an electric scooter suffered life-threatening injuries when she struck a cement mixer along San Francisco’s waterfront on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The collision was reported at about 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of The Embarcadero and Bay Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday.

No other details about the collision were immediately available from police.

ALSO READ: UCSF Study: Electric Scooter Injuries Jump 222 Percent In Four Years

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments