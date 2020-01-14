Comments
MILWUAKEE (CBS SF) — Speaking to a crowd at a “Keep America Great” rally in Milwuakee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence turned Sunday’s NFC Championship Game into a political battle.
“We are just 11 months away from Election Day 2020 and just five days away from the Green Bay Packers defeat Nancy Pelosi’s 49ers in the NFC Championship,” Pence told the crowd to much applause.
Pence and President Trump will need Wisconsin, a perennial swing state, come November’s election.
The Packers will face off against the Niners Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be returning to his native NorCal.
