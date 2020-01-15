ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda police are warning members of the public about fake parking citations that have been left on vehicles around the city recently.
One of the tickets was brought into the police station for payment and a clerk noticed it was fraudulent, lacking Alameda municipal codes and other details that are on real tickets.
The tickets do not appear to be part of a scam and say in fine print, “This ticket was issued by a concerned citizen and is not an actual fine. This ticket is for entertainment purposes only,” police said.
Anyone who finds a fraudulent ticket should disregard it, especially if their vehicle is legally parked. Legitimate parking payments for the city can be made in person at the Police Department at 1555 Oak St., by mail at P.O. Box 11113, San Jose, CA 95103, or online at www.pticket.com/alameda.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.