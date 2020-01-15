



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Los Angeles-based heavy rock outfit All Souls comes to the Bay Area to play a pair of shows in Santa Cruz and South San Francisco this weekend.

Founded in 2015, All Souls is made up of four veteran players who have had long established careers in music. Onetime Bay Area residents Tony Aguilar (guitar/vocals) and Meg Castellanos (bass/vocals) started their band Totimoshi in the late ’90s and spent well over a decade of bashing out sludgy, Melvins-inspired heaviness over the course of six acclaimed albums on labels including Crucial Blast and Volcom. The band worked with Helmet founder Page Hamilton (who produced two of their albums) and featured such heavy rock and metal luminaries as Melvins drummer Dale Crover, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds and Neurosis principle Scott Kelly.

The couple eventually relocated the band to Los Angeles, where they would connect with the other members of All Souls. Drummer Tony Tornay is best known for his work with pioneering desert rock band Fatso Jetson, but has also worked on an array of loosely associated projects including former Kyuss/Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions recordings and prolific musician Brant Bjork (Kyuss, Fu Manchu and numerous other bands). Guitarist Erik Trammell first came to notoriety as a member of Portland, OR-based noise-punk band Black Elk during the mid-2000s.

The band began writing songs together and refined a sound that touched on the members’ shared sludge/noise roots while introducing expansive desert-rock sonic vistas and melodic elements that recalled the more tuneful late ’80s recordings of The Pixies as well as contemporaries Queens of the Stone Age. The hard-working group built a reputation as a powerhouse live act, putting in substantial time on the road with like-minded heavy acts like Red Fang, The Sword, Torche and Kvelertak.

Recording with longtime engineer Toshi Kasai, the band issued its eponymous debut in 2018 on Sunyata Records (the label owned by Screaming Trees and Mad Season member Barrett Martin) to wide acclaim. The band’s reputation has only grown since the release of the album thanks to stints opening for The Jesus Lizard on several West Coast dates late that year and touring arenas supporting Tool, whose drummer Danny Carey played tablas on the song “Sadist/Servant.” With a batch of new songs already recorded, All Souls comes to the Bay Area to road test the new material with two shows.

On Friday, the group plays the Blue Lagoon in Santa Cruz and is joined by punk icon Russ Rankin (Good Riddance, Only Crime), local stoner-rock band Door To No Where and San Jose-based weird/heavy favorites KooK, who released their stunning sophomore album II last spring on Glory Or Death Records. Saturday finds the band headlining a show at the Fillmore Yeast in South San Francisco that will celebrate the 50th birthday of Metal Groove Radio and Kyuss World Radio host PJ Boston. In addition to sets from All Souls, Door To No Where and local rockers Jack Shaft, the $5 ticket to the show will get attendees unlimited food and beverages.

All Souls

Friday, January 17, 8 p.m. $5

Blue Lagoon

Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m. $5

The Fillmore Yeast