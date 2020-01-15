SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District will implement new groundbreaking technology to map air quality and greenhouse gases on every block in the region.
The agency announced Tuesday that it’s partnering with Aclima to collect hyperlocal data throughout the Bay Area. Low emission cars will measure data and then share it publicly to try to reduce air pollution.
“The project will shine a light on the disparity of health impacts faced by many in the region and it will inform lawmakers to better guide our decision-making process to protect the health of all bay area residents moving forward,” said Jack Broadbent, CEO of the Air District.
The new data will help identify pollution hotspots and target actions needed to reduce emissions.
