OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California governor Gavin Newsom will arrive in Oakland on Thursday for the final stop of his statewide homelessness tour to preview executive actions to address the crisis, his office announced Wednesday.
Newsom will go to a site near the Oakland Coliseum to showcase the first of a series of state-local partnerships that will deploy tents, trailers and medical services to assist homeless people, Newsom’s office said.
Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, Assemblymember Rob Bonta, agency secretaries and departments directors, as well as local elected leaders and service providers should all be present.
Newsom’s tour began Monday in Grass Valley. He toured Riverside and Los Angeles the next day and he was in Fresno on Wednesday. During his visits, he met with homeless service providers, homeless shelters and went to facilities offering services such as outreach, housing placement, job development and homeless prevention.
When 2020 began, Newsom signed an executive order and outlined a $1 billion plan to battle the state’s growing homeless crisis.
His proposed state budget also includes $695 million of state and federal matching funds to boost spending on preventive health care, but his administration said part of that money could go to things like rent assistance if it reduces recipients’ need for health care services.
He also directed agencies under his command to identify state land that could be used as temporary shelter locations for the homeless.
