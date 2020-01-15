WASHINGTON (CBS / AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco has announced the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The seven Democrats named as impeachment managers include Rep. Zoe Lofgren, whose district covers San Jose and Santa Clara County.

According to Pelosi’s office, Lofgren has played roles in two other impeachment proceedings; as a Judiciary Committee staffer during the investigation into President Richard Nixon and as a member of the Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

A lifelong Bay Area resident who graduated from Stanford University and the Santa Clara University School of Law, Lofgren was first elected to Congress in 1994.

Also named as prosecutors Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe.

Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

