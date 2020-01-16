SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — From surveillance video, five men are visible — armed with crow bars, cracking open the backdoor of a home on Margery Street in San Leandro.

Inside, from a different camera, there is an alarm blaring and crooks heading back outside. From a final view — an outdoor camera catches some of the crew climbing into the back of a silver GMC Yukon SUV.

The burglary was quick and common — the suspects made off with a PlayStation and some jewelry. It happened last Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Then, a run of the mill burglary case took a turn for San Leandro detectives.

“The following day we learned about a case in San Francisco which we believe the vehicles from our burglary matched a crime they were investigating,” said Sgt. Troy Young of San Leandro Police.

That crime — a home invasion robbery and pistol whipping — happened just an hour later in San Francisco’s Crocker Amazon neighborhood.

In that case, the 10 suspects got away with cash and some other items. The link in this case — the vehicles caught on video surveillance.

“In our case we had five suspects, they were in a silver Yukon and a blue Infiniti,” Young said.

A search warrant was served in connection with the two case and two arrests have been made.

Detectives in both cases were being tight-lipped beyond that — citing an on-going investigation. They said this type of Transbay crime was becoming a new norm.

“We’re seeing a lot of our suspects run a very wide geographical area to commit crimes,” Young said. “Crime now has very much become a regional problem.”