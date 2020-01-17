SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The 2019 Jefferson Award winners received medals at the annual ceremony in San Francisco at the Herbst Theater on January 14.
The awards are meant to encourage and honor individuals for their achievements in public and community service. Six winners received silver medals and around 50 other winners in attendance at the ceremony received bronze medals.
WATCH: 2019 Jefferson Awards – Full Ceremony
KPIX 5, along with Entercom Radio and CBSN Bay Area has partnered with the Jefferson Awards program, and its parent organization Multiplying Good, for over 15 years. The Jefferson Awards production team profiles outstanding Bay Area citizens each week.
At the ceremony, each winner is welcomed on stage where they receive their medal. Silver medal winners also present short speeches during the event. This year’s winners include folks who serve the homeless, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals and underserved youth.
