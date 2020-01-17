SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police were looking for a man who tried to break into a home in San Rafael Friday only to encounter the homeowner who then shot at him.
San Rafael police said a 911 call came in just after 10 a.m. Friday from a house on the 200 block of San Marino Dr. just west of McNears Beach.
The homeowner told police an intruder broke a window at the house and was trying to get inside. Officer were on their way to the scene when they heard that shots had been fired. It was not known whether the intruder was hit.
Arriving officers and a K-9 team searched the home and the area around it but did not find the suspect, described as a man in his 50s, stocky, with a dark complexion and dark hair, wearing dark pants and a black baseball cap.
The suspect vehicle is a silver older model Mazda or similar station wagon.
Anyone with information about the case was urged to call San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000. You may also leave information on the San Rafael police website.
