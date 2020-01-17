CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) – One person has died from a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 17 in Campbell early Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, authorities were first notified about a Honda Accord heading southbound on the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Coleman Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
CHP said the driver crashed into a Toyota Avalon three miles away on Highway 17 near the Hamilton Avenue exit and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities said the driver who was killed was a woman in her late 20s. Her name has not been released.
The crash led to the closure of northbound Highway 17 for more than two hours. Around 6 a.m., the road has reopened.
Friday morning’s crash comes a day after another wrong-way driver was involved in a deadly collision in the Bay Area. Early Thursday morning, a driver of a Dodge Charger headed northbound on the southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Pacifica, striking a Mercedes SUV head-on. In that crash, the driver of the Dodge died on scene.
