SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands are expected to turn out for events around Bay Area on Saturday to mark the fourth annual Women’s March.

Nationwide, hundreds of marches are set to take place, as part of a movement to harness the political power of women. The first march took place on Jan. 21, 2017 the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, to protest what many consider his offensive comments about women.

In Oakland, a march starts at 10 a.m. from Oakland City Hall, at 1 Frank Ogawa Plaza, to be followed by a rally.

In San Francisco, a rally and march will commence at 11 a.m., and feature Mayor London Breed and a performance from Schulyer Sisters from “Hamilton”. The rally will be at Civic Center Plaza, 355 McAllister Street.

A march in San Jose will start at City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., followed by a rally at the Arena Green, W. Santa Clara and S. Autumn streets.

In Contra Costa County, a rally and march will be held at 11 a.m., at Civic Park in Walnut Creek, Broadway and Civic Drive.

There will be a rally in Santa Rosa at 12:15 p.m., at Old Courthouse Square, Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue. The march will begin at 12:15 p.m.

In the city of Alameda, a march will start at 12:30 p.m. from the Safeway parking lot at 867 Island Drive.

In the Tri-Valley area, a rally will be held at 2:15 p.m., followed by a march from Amador High School, 1155 Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton.

CONTACTS:

SF Women’s March: info@womensmarchsf.org

San Jose Women’s March: http://womxnsmarchsanjose.org

Santa Rosa Women’s March: srwm2019@gmail.com

Contra Costa Women’s March: http://womensmarchcontracosta.org

Tri-Valley Women’s March: Kyoto Takayama (925) 290-7124

Oakland Women’s March: LaNiece Jones (510) 816-0453 pr@womensmarchoakland.org

