FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Fairfield man died Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV on Waterman Boulevard at Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield, police said.
The accident occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Waterman and the eastbound offramp, just south of the freeway, said Fairfield police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen. Paramedics arrived to find the motorcyclist down on the pavement.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. The SUV’s driver and sole occupant, a 63-year-old Fairfield man, was not injured and remained at the scene. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.
The cause of the accident was still being investigated Sunday night, Jacobsen said. Waterman Boulevard at the accident scene is expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m. Sunday as police officers continue their investigation.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.