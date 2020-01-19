



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — About six hundred of The Faithful packed SPIN San Francisco Sunday night for one of two watch parties that the 49ers hosted for the NFC Championship game.

The ping pong business and bar was a sea of red jerseys as football fans cheered on the team and later watched them secure a spot on sport’s largest stage: the Super Bowl.

Just how faithful are The Faithful?

Chris Muzar said he quit his part-time job. “Just to go to the open practice,” said Muzar.

Fans didn’t hesitate to claim the title and snatched up NFC Champion shirts at a Daly City Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“Now we’re going to Miami, get that Superbowl,” Jose Maldonado said. “I assume they were going to have it they usually have the merch here so I was like let me go check it out.”

The last time the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl was in the 2012-2013 season. This season, they make their seventh appearance in one of sport’s brightest spotlights on February 2, and The Faithful will be there to see the team all the way through.

“I predicted it, I don’t do a lot of betting, but it had to be done,” said 49er fan Christopher Olivares. “We already knew we predicted it, everybody in the squad.”

Hundreds also gathered for watch parties in downtown San Jose, like at the Sp2 Communal Bar. Fan Erica Ybarra of San Jose was excited for her first watch party to be going so well. “We normally do this at home, but we thought it’d be fun to hang out with our fellow Niner fans. It’s working out pretty good,” Ybarra said.

KPIX 5’s Maria Medina and Len Ramirez contributed to this report.