SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An early Sunday morning fender-bender on Highway 101 turned deadly when an arguing driver was struck by a third vehicle and killed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the fatal crash took place around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 101 just south of 3rd Ave. in San Mateo.

A Dodge Charger and Toyota Yaris were involved in a non-injury accident in the southbound lanes. With the two vehicle stopped on the freeway, a female passenger got out of the Yaris and got into an argument with the driver of the Charger.

She was then fatally struck by a Toyota Camry as she stood on the highway. No other injuries were reported.

The CHP said both the driver of the Charger and of the Camry were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence charges.

Southbound 101 was closed for a little more than three hours before all lanes were reopened around 5:45 a.m.

The identities of the arrested drivers or the dead passenger were not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.