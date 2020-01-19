PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The driver of a Tesla Model S died Saturday night when he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a traffic signal pole and cement wall, police said.
The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. in the intersection of West Las Positas Boulevard and Hacienda Drive and the car was on fire when officers arrived.
The Pleasanton Police Department is investigating the incident and it has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. The driver’s identity is not yet being released.
Portions of West Las Positas Boulevard and Stoneridge Drive were closed during the investigation.
Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit at (925) 931-5100.
