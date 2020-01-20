SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fresh off their victory in the NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers hope to come into Super Bowl LIV in style wearing their popular throwback uniforms, according to a published report.

The 49ers are the designated road team in this year’s title game and would presumably wear their road white jerseys since the home team Kansas City Chiefs normally wear their red jerseys at home. This season, San Francisco twice wore the all-white version of the team’s 50s-era throwback uniforms, which by all accounts were a hit with both casual and hardcore fans alike.

While the all-whites were originally only to be worn during the Oct. 27 game against the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL’s “color rush” matchups, the 49ers asked for and received an exception to wear the all-whites again during the Week 17 showdown againstg the Seattle Seahawks.

The 50s throwbacks were first worn in 1994 during the league’s 75th anniversary season, and during a winning streak, 49ers continued to wear the throwbacks as a good luck measure, sticking with them through the playoffs and their victory in Super Bowl XXIX.

Ppl forgetting these unis from 94 were a throwback to the 50's. pic.twitter.com/pZT4el0EJZ — Brian Robinson (@robinson0511) December 24, 2019

Now, as first reported by David Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers are now asking the league for another exception to wear all-white throwbacks in Super Bowl LIV.

Some news: The 49ers will make a push to wear their all-white ‘94 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl at Miami. The problem, Richard Sherman tells me, is that the NFL currently won’t allow it. The 49ers got an exception to wear these unis Week 17 at Seattle; would like one again — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

In Super Bowl XXIX, the @49ers wore their 1950s era throwback uniforms that they had worn during the regular season as part of the @NFL 75th anniversary celebration. The team is apparently hoping the league will let them wear their road version of this uniform in #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/0CAfzXePb9 — 1970s NFL (@1970sNFL) January 20, 2020

According to Lombardi, the 49ers’ big stars are all in favor of hauling out the all-whites for the Super Bowl. Lombardi said cornerback Richard Sherman was the player who lobbied for the Week 17 revival of the uniform, and that Sherman told him the league currently won’t allow it but that the NFL “is thinking about changing (the uniform) policy now.”

As far as being able to convince the league to allow them to wear the uniforms again in the Super Bowl, “Based on what I’m hearing, it’s an uphill battle,” Lombardi told KNBR Radio on Monday morning.

The Chiefs had their own version of the color rush uniform, and some fans are already clamoring for a color rush Super Bowl: all-red vs. all-white.